With bursts of convective snow this morning, rumbles of thunder, and snow rates of 1-3″/hr it adding up quickly across much of central Mass. A wide swath of 3-6″ of snow fell, with even some localized 7-9″ totals likely across the high terrain in the central and northern Worcester Hills before it’s all said and done. Inside 495, a coating to a couple inches has been common, with little, if any near the coast from Boston, points south.

Heavy snow flips to a light mix/drizzle by late this morning inland and drizzle and a cold wind wins out for all through the afternoon. Highs are stuck in the mid 30s to near 40.

More wet weather spins in tonight with showers likely Sunday. The best chance of rain is in the morning and across eastern Mass. It’s possible we sneak in some dry hours inland during the afternoon. It’ll be cool again, mid 40s.

60s are back Monday and Tuesday. Monday is dry before more scattered showers move in Monday night/Tuesday, although, not a washout.