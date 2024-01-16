Surprise, surprise, after two days of dry air, we’re back to tracking another storm. However, this go around, the snow is much more widespread and the storm won’t be nearly as strong as the past few that came crashing through. That means no coastal flooding, no damaging winds and no additional river/street flooding this go around. With that said, we’ll catch some slick travel at times today and plan on allowing for some extra time for that morning commute.

Snow is widespread this morning, and will be through much of the morning commute. With the road crews out and the snow rates not overwhelming, travel will be slow, but manageable. Although, side streets/secondary roads will have some slick spots, or snow covered at times.



Late morning, into the afternoon, the mix/rain line makes it’s way through the south coast, and up into the I-95 corridor. That means snow will change to some freezing rain near and just west of I-95 and to some light rain near the coast. Deeper inland, it’ll stay mostly snow through the day. That’s where totals run a bit higher. That colder air will come back toward the coast early this evening, so watch for refreeze/icy spots on untreated surfaces around and just after dinner time across eastern Mass.

All said and done, most towns/cities pick up 2-3″ across eastern Mass, with 3-4″ widespread near/northwest of 495. In fact, we’ll likely have some 5″ totals across interior northern Mass and southern NH.

If you like your snow, you can keep you snow. Whatever is left on the ground this evening won’t be going anywhere, anytime fast. The pattern is cold over the next 5-6 days, good news for kids that want to play in the snow and good news for those backyard skating rinks that has been more like giant puddles thus far.