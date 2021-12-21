Cool, but not as cold today as we ring in astronomical winter at 10:59am, marking the day with the least amount of daylight of the year. Not that tomorrow is a dramatic change, with just 2 seconds more of daylight, but the trend up does start. The trend up in temps is with us for today as highs do top off in the low 40s. We stay dry today.





Tomorrow, we’ll start off with rain and freezing rain with the highest risk of a glaze of ice and slick untreated surfaces, northwest of Boston. That’s where a winter weather advisory is in place.



Showers continue through lunch, before rain tapers off between Noon and 2pm from west to east. That means we’ll dry out for the afternoon/evening commutes.



Thursday looks dry and chilly.



Friday features some festive flakes for Christmas Eve. It won’t amount to much, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see some scattered dustings in the morning with light snow showers and flurries.





Christmas Day features rain and snow showers. The best chance for some minor accumulations, a coating to a couple inches, is across northern Mass, points north.