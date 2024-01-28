A winter storm is set to move into New England Sunday, with a mix of rain, sleet, ice, and snow for the area.

Initially we can expect a light wintry mix starting Sunday mid-morning, with the Worcester Hills dealing with sleet and snow, while most deal with rain.

The storm will gradually pick up in intensity Sunday but struggle to produce snow. Although some snowflakes could mix in, consistent snowfall is expected to remain in Southern New Hampshire and the Worcester Hills until Sunday evening.

Late Sunday evening, snow will start mixing in from north to south, and will finally mix over in the Boston area Monday morning. The commute is expected to be slick because of the changeover, so plan accordingly.

The storm wraps up Monday afternoon with a light snow accumulation for the South Shore, Cape, and Islands.

In all, snow amounts are expected to range from 1″ of snow for parts of the Cape and Islands to 1ft of snow for locations in parts of Worcester County. Snow will be of the heavy, wet variety so you may need to shovel two or three times…