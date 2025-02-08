The winter storm is on its way! The heaviest of the snow will ramp up past midnight.

While the lighter snow itself will start between 9-11 p.m., the snowfall rates start increasing greatly from about midnight through 5 a.m. Sunday. That’s when the most snow will accumulate.

By mid morning the storm will diminish to just some isolated light snow or isolated flurries.

By the time the snow wraps up, most of us will pick up between 5-8 inches of snow, however there may be some hot spots near route 2 and areas north that see upwards of 9-10 inches. Closer to the Cape, snowfall totals will be lower.

If you’re a one and done type of person when it comes to shoveling, you should wait until after 10 a.m. However, if you struggle with shoveling and want to do it in shifts, I’d first start with a quick and easy shovel before bed around midnight. If you’re an early riser, your biggest shovel will be 4-6 a.m., but if you won’t be up quite that early, then your bigger shovel will be around 6-8 a.m. For a third and final yet easier shovel, do that one after 10 a.m.

Talking about road impacts. If you’re going to be heading home later tonight from a late dinner, although it might be snowing already the roads will not deteriorate immediately. It’s overnight into early Sunday morning that roads will be the worst. If you’re heading out for a Super Bowl partly Sunday afternoon, roads will be significantly clearer. However, as temperatures rise above freezing in the afternoon roads will become wet, which brings a risk for icy spots in the evening once temperatures drop below freezing again.

We have multiple rounds of wintry weather ahead for the next week, too, so buckle up! This is a very active weather pattern we’re in the middle of.

Monday will be bright and chilly. Lows will get down to the teens with highs in the low 30s.

Tuesday morning: even colder in the single digits and the teens with afternoon highs in the low 30s under mostly cloudy skies. Wednesday, morning temperatures in the teens with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. Our next round for winter weather comes Wednesday night. As temperatures jump from the 20s to the upper 30s Thursday, that snow will changeover to a mix and eventually rain in spots. That’ll be a messy day.

Friday, Valentine’s Day, will be bright with temperatures in the low 20s to low 30s. The weekend after? More wintry weather!

Saturday: teens in the morning to low 30s in the afternoon. Saturday night we have our next chance for snow which again may changeover to a wintry mix or rain as we head into Sunday. However, that’s over a week out so that could change.

Make sure to stay tuned to our updates this week!