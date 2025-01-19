A winter storm is heading towards New England, with up to 10 inches of snow possible for the area.

Snow will begin falling late Sunday afternoon and continue until the early morning hours on Monday.

The worst travel conditions are likely to be between 7pm and 11pm Sunday evening, so plan accordingly.

The highest snow totals are likely to be for locations between 128 and Worcester, where up 6-9″ of snow is expected, 10″ possible in a few spots.

Although lower amounts are expected for the Cape and Islands, there will still be a little snow accumulation after midnight Monday morning.

Stay tuned to the 7Weather team for the latest updates as the storm heads our way.