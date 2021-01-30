Winter Storm To Start February

7Weather- A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for most of Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire from Monday into Tuesday afternoon. Areas in blue that are under the watch have the best chance to see 6-12″ of snow.

It’s looking like significant snow for areas outside of 1-95. For cities inside of I-95, there are still some details we need to iron out for snow totals. Inside of 1-95 we could see rain mix in with snow Monday night. This would keep us on the lower end of totals. This also leads to wet, heavy snow along the coast. If we don’t see a changeover, Boston will be close to 8″, if we do have rain mix in, then Boston is closer to 4″.

It’s pretty locked in for Worcester County, NW Middlesex County, and away from the coast in New Hampshire. There won’t be any mixing here, and with colder temperatures, we’re looking at fluffy snow, which accumulates faster.

Snow Forecast:

Boston: 6-8″

Norwood: 8-10″

Taunton: 4-6″

Worcester: 10-12″

Fitchburg: 12-14″

Nashua: 10-12″

The Monday morning commute is looking good, maybe just a few flakes flying. Light snow starts around lunch time, but roads should still be good to fair. Roads will be snow covered by the Monday afternoon/evening commute. Travel will be poor through the Tuesday morning commute.

There could be flurries Monday morning, but the steady snow moves in around lunch time. The steady snow is around for the afternoon, and continues throughout the overnight hours for most areas. The South Shore and down to the Cape will switch from snow to rain after 5 PM Monday. The heaviest snow falls from Monday evening – early Tuesday morning. Snow ends mid-day Tuesday.

The coast will have gusty winds, and along with the chance for wet snow, there could be scattered power outages.