7Weather- Good morning! A lot of clouds around yesterday and that’ll be the case today. We stay dry for a majority of the day. If you want to run errands or be outside, the roads will be fine. Temperatures rebound from upper 20s/low 30s to upper 30s/close to 40.

A Winter Storm Warning will go in place tonight through tomorrow for far NW Mass, portions of central Mass and southern New Hampshire. Heavy, wet snow could make travel difficult. A Winter Weather Advisory will also go in place for that time frame for areas along and west of 495, north to the Merrimack Valley for slippery road conditions.

TIMING: Rain and snow arrive past sunset. Areas north and west of 495 will see snow. Areas within MetroWest and SE will see rain. Late tonight, there could be a brief mix within 495 and 128 before the rain/snow line shifts north. Overnight, areas within 495 see widespread rain. Expect slow travel for the Monday morning commute. By late morning/midday the colder air wraps in as the storm exits, the rain/snow line slides SE. The Monday evening commute could be tough as that’s when we start to more accumulations across Mass. The system fully exits late Monday into early Tuesday.

The highest accumulations will for far NW Mass, into southern Vermont and SW New Hampshire, even a sliver along the far northern Mass border. The best chance for plowable snow will be north and west of 495. Areas within 495 down to far northern Bristol and Plymouth counties could see a coating to an inch. Even as the cold air takes over all SE Mass, temperatures stay above freezing for southern Plymouth and Bristol Counties down to the Cape and I don’t think it will stick.

Looking ahead to this week, we get a break from the messy storms on Tuesday. Our next storm arrives late Wednesday into Thursday. It looks like this starts as a mix before warmer air takes over and everything transitions to rain.

Stay tuned to the latest on tonight’s storm as a slight shift in the storm’s track could increase snow amounts slightly for your neighborhood. The 7Weather team will have more updates this evening.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black