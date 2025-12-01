A winter storm is set to move into New England on Tuesday, bringing significant snow for some and a cold rain for others…

The storm arrives early Tuesday morning with some light snow initially falling at around 8am in Western Mass, heading into the Worcester area by 9am.

Around noontime snow will reach the Boston area and quickly pick up during the afternoon.

At this point some rain is expected to mix in, especially for locations south of Boston.

By late evening cold air wraps behind the storm, where a quick coating to an inch of snow could fall for locations that had all rain to start before the system heads out.

Areas that stay all snow are likely to get at least 4 inches of heavy, wet snow, with some receiving up to 7 inches.

A winter storm watch is in place for these locations in anticipation for tough travel conditions.

Although the forecast is becoming more certain there may be some slight adjustments to the snow forecast, mainly along the coast as we get closer to Tuesday.

Stay tuned to the forecast from the 7Weather Team for the latest on the storm.