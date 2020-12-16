Significant Snowstorm Tonight – Tomorrow

7Weather- A Winter Storm Warning is in place for the almost the entire region from tonight into Thursday afternoon. Areas in pink likely see over 8″ of snow. Travel tonight and tomorrow morning will be difficult to impossible.

Expect an area of widespread 8 to 12”of snow for much of the region (area in dark blue on the snow map below). Some locations west and south of Boston could see over a foot of snow with heavier bands of snow.

There will likely be some mixing with rain along the South Shore, Buzzards Bay, and the Cape & the Islands, which is why snow totals drop off there. Dry air from the north will keep totals at 4-8″ for parts of southern New Hampshire.

The afternoon/evening commute today is good, it’s after midnight that we will start to have snow covered roads. Travel is difficult to impossible for the morning commute tomorrow. Snow will be falling throughout the afternoon, but it’s not as steady. Crews should be able to keep up with it for the afternoon commute. Main roads won’t be fully snow covered for the evening tomorrow, but any puddling that develops along the coast with freeze quickly on side of roads and sidewalks.

Snow starts between 9-11 PM for our area. Roads will be snow covered between 11-1 AM. Snow will be steady overnight, and into morning hours. Travel will be poor throughout most of Thursday morning. The white stuff is still around Thursday afternoon, and tapers off in the evening.