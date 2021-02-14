Winter Storm Watch Mon PM – Tue Eve, Ice Main Concern

7Weather- Here comes our next round of winter weather. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Monday afternoon – Tuesday evening for areas outside of I-95. The main concern with this storm will be ice and the potential to see power outages.

There will be a light, on and off wintry mix tomorrow, and then the heavy, messy mix moves in overnight. The heaviest precip will fall from 3AM – 8AM Tuesday.

The coast might see some ice pellets mixed in with rain as this storm moves in, but for the most part, the coast and SE Mass will see rain.

Areas outside of I-95 will go from a brief period of snow, to sleet, and then quickly to freezing rain. The precipitation will be falling as rain, but with surface temperatures at or below freezing, the rain will freeze as soon as it hits the surface.

This period of freezing rain, could lead to enough ice to see power outages early Tuesday morning.