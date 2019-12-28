Winter Storm Watch Sunday Evening Through Tuesday Afternoon

7Weather- It’s dry through Sunday afternoon, and then freezing rain moves in Sunday night. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for towns outside I-95 and southern New Hampshire Sunday evening through Tuesday mid-day.

There will be a prolonged period of freezing rain Sunday night through Monday night. It looks like some towns will then see a quick burst of snow Monday night that will again switch to rain by Tuesday morning.

There is the potential to see up to 0.50″ of ice north of the Pike in Worcester County. This could cause widespread outages and impassable roads for these towns. Areas northwest of I-95 will like have slick roads and ice coated trees.

Boston could initially have slick spots Sunday night, but a brief period of freezing rain changes to rain by early Monday morning.

Travel will be poor for interior Massachusetts for both commutes on Monday. The Tuesday morning commute will mainly be impacted by light snow in northern Worcester County and southern NH. The rest of the area will likely have rain. We will continue to fine-tune the forecast as this is a system that will be in the area for a couple of days.