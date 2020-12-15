Winter Storm Wednesday Night – Thursday

7Weather- A Winter Storm Warning is now in place, including Boston. Areas in pink likely to see at least 8″ of snow. Travel Wednesday Night and Thursday morning will be difficult to impossible.

Expect an area of widespread 8 to 12”of snow for much of the region (area in dark blue on the snow map above). Some some locations west and south of Boston could see over a foot of snow.

There will likely be some mixing with rain along the South Shore, Buzzards Bay, and the Cape & the Islands, which is why snow totals drop off there. Dry air from the north will keep totals at 4-8″ for southern New Hampshire.

Snow start between 10-11 PM for our area. Roads will be snow covered between 12-1 AM. Snow will be steady overnight, and into morning hours. Travel will be poor throughout most of Thursday morning. The white stuff is still around Thursday afternoon, and tapers off in the evening.

The Wednesday afternoon/evening commute is good, it’s after midnight that we will start to have snow covered roads. Travel is difficult to impossible for the Thursday morning commute. Snow will be falling throughout the afternoon, but it’s not as steady. Crews should be able to keep up with it for the afternoon commute. Main roads are likely slushy after sunset. with some back roads poor.

It will be windy on Thursday, but we’re not expecting damaging wind gusts. There could be minor to low end moderate coastal flooding around high tide at 1 AM and 1 PM Thursday.