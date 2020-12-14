Winter Storm Wednesday Night – Thursday

7Weather- From highs near 60º on Sunday, to a winter storm mid-week. New England doing New England things.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Bristol, Plymouth, Barnstable and Dukes Counties Wednesday night into Thursday. This is where we have the most confidence of seeing more that 6″ of snow.

The higher snow totals will be south of the Pike with this storm. Boston to Worcester likely get close to 6″, with parts of of southeast Massachusetts getting 8-12″.

The further north you are, the less snow you will get. Totals are dependent on the track of the storm. The closer it is to southern New England, the closer we are to the higher end of the ranges shown on the snow map above.

We see the first flakes between 10-11 PM. Snow showers continue overnight, and it looks like roads will be snow covered around midnight. The heaviest snow will fall in the deeper colors below, which is along and south of the Pike. The window for the heaviest snow is from 4AM-9AM, during the morning commute. The snow is still around for lunch time, but it is slowing down at that point. This system pushes out after sunset Thursday.

The main concern with this system is the snow, and how it will impact the Thursday morning commute. It will be windy, but we’re not worried about damaging wind gusts. Minor coastal flooding is possible, but it’s not just from the storm. It is mainly from high astronomical tides.