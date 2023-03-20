Today was the day we turned the page from winter to spring! Well, actually if you’re reading this before 5:24 pm, it’s still **TECHNICALLY** winter. Spring begins at 5:24 this evening.

Today reflected the season change perfectly. It was cold this morning! Temperatures fell to the 20s overnight, Jaffrey to the teens even. So this morning did feel a little more winter-like especially with the wind. But this afternoon was definitely a spring feel with temperatures rebounding to the 50s!

But the wind wasn’t all bad. That wind was the warm, spring-like air surging back into New England. The strong March sun combined with that wind gave our temperatures quite the turnaround today.

Get used to the wind/breeze. It’ll be with us all week — that’s a classic sign of spring in New England.

While the breeze is back again tomorrow, so is the sun and warm temperatures. We’ll keep the sunshine, temperatures climb a little higher than today, and the breeze is a bit less. So get outside and enjoy your beautiful Tuesday!

So now that we’re in spring, what else can we expect? Allergy sufferers you know all too well this problem… Allergy season! With a warming planet our allergy season is getting longer. With warmer temperatures, growing season is extended and thus more pollen is produced and for a longer period of time. Since 1970, the growing season (and thus allergy season) has lengthened by about two weeks.

Ok, so now for some better news! There are many big things to look forward to in the next month! Opening day at Fenway, Easter, and the Boston Marathon all less than four weeks away!