Well, we’re in it now! The snow started this afternoon and has really ramped up this evening. The snow will continue steady and heavy for the next several hours, through the overnight, before winding down as snow showers on Monday. That said, we could have snow showers around all day Monday, well into Monday evening. Those snow showers will not be as heavy as what is falling this evening and tonight.

The biggest issue for the rest of the night is simply travel. While this is a big storm for snow totals, that’s all it’s bringing to the table. There’s no wind (it will be a little gusty on the coast, but not to damaging levels), tides are astronomically low, so there’s no coastal flood threat, and the light and fluffy snow will keep power outages to a minimum.

Travel is the main concern which is why we have the winter storm warning in effect for the rest of the night and tomorrow. It’s for the combination of heavy snow, covered roads, and poor visibility. It’s best to stay off the road for the rest of the night if you can.

The snowfall will continue, heavy at times, all night long. The brunt of the storm will be over by 1am and then taper to flurries and snow showers for the remainder of the overnight and for the entire day tomorrow.

For most it will be a very light, dry, and fluffy snow. As you head closer to the coast and farther south, the snow will get a little heavier and wetter, though I expect very few places to have that classic heavy, wet snow.

When all is said and done, it’s about 1-2 feet widespread across the area! The last time Boston had a 2 foot storm was in January 2022, and for Worcester you have to go back to 2015!

After the snow, brace yourself for more cold! We stay in the deep freeze for the entire week ahead!