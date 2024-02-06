For February, today wasn’t a bad day, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t a chilly day. Temperatures made it to the upper 30s but with a persistent breeze felt like the 20s for much of the afternoon. We’ve definitely had colder days in February but that’s not to say it still wasn’t chilly today. Thankfully there’s a nice warm up on the horizon!

The cloud/sun line was fascinating to watch today. It started on the 95 corridor this morning and over the course of all day, slid ever so slightly east so Boston finished the day with sunshine after starting if off in the clouds. That sharp cloud line will set back up again tonight and tomorrow so it’s a very similar day tomorrow where those that have sun will have lots of it, and those under the clouds will have lots of those.

With the cloud line being so definitive overnight, it will have a big impact on overnight lows. Those that have clouds, stay warmer while those that have clear skies cool off pretty quickly tonight.

And tomorrow afternoon is the same, but opposite. If you have the clouds you struggle to warm as much, staying in the 30s. Those with sunshine will climb to around 40° if not the low 40s.

Today and tomorrow are “typical” February days with our average high now at 38° but there’s a surge of warm air inbound and dare I say a little early spring feel by Saturday!