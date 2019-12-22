Winter Warm-Up into Monday, Turning Seasonable By Christmas Day

Today was the first full day of winter, and it was a nice start to the season with unseasonably warm highs into the mid 40s.

Tonight, lows will only dip back into the low to mid 20s for central MA and southern NH, low 30s closer to the coast and for the city.

Get ready for even warmer temperatures Monday, great for any of those last minute shoppers ahead or tidying up ahead of the holiday. Highs on Monday stretch into the 50s under sun-filled skies!

Tuesday, temperatures will be back into 40s under mostly sunny skies. Christmas Day is also dry and with highs closer to normal for this time of the year, highs near 40°.

We see a few more clouds building in for Thursday with highs into the mid to upper 30s.

For your Friday travel plans, we are tracking a chance for a few snow showers into the afternoon and evening, so we will certainly keep an eye on that as we get closer, but for now accumulations look low.

We’ll see increasing cloud cover for the start of the last weekend of 2019, with Saturday featuring highs into the low 40s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Sunday will bring scattered rain and snow showers — likely snow north, rain farther south. Otherwise, a relatively quieter 7-day than the start of December.

In the meantime, we hope everyone has a wonderful, stress-free holiday week spent with family and friends.