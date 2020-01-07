Winter weather advisory for parts of southeast Massachusetts

7Weather- Light snow moves in tonight between 10 PM-midnight, and moves out 4-6 AM tomorrow morning. 1″-3″ of snow are possible for parts of southeast Massachusetts, and a coating around Boston.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10 PM tonight through 5 AM tomorrow for the Cape & the Islands, and the southern most parts of Bristol and Plymouth Counties. Most towns under the advisory will see 1″-3″ of snow, but there could be an isolated 4″.

Patchy, light snow moves in right along and south of the Pike between 10 PM and midnight tonight. It looks like it initially starts as a mix for the Cape, but it quickly transitions to all snow.

Within three hours of starting, the light snow begins to move out for Boston and areas inside of I-495, but continues for parts of SE Mass and the Cape & the Islands.

As it exits, there could be a brief burst of heavier snow for southern most parts of Bristol and Plymouth Counties between 3-5 AM. This could leas to slick roads, especially back roads.

The system pushes out just in time for the morning commute. Travel looks fair for areas outside of the advisory, but parts of SE Mass will likely have plowable snow by sunrise.