Winter Weather Headed Our Way

7Weather- We have a split weekend coming up. Saturday is chilly and sunny, and then snow moves in Sunday afternoon.

This storm system crosses the the Rockies tonight, and then impacts the mid-west Saturday.

‘

Here’s an overview of what we are thinking. The precipitation starts as snow for everyone Sunday afternoon, and remains as snow through the evening. Most areas will see plowable snow (2″+) throughout this time period.

The precipitation then turns into a messy mix for areas inside I-95 and south of the Pike overnight. The immediate coast likely changes to all rain.

It remains mostly snow for towns north of Worcester and outside of I-95. This is where we think the higher accumulations will be, likely 6″+.

This is an event that is spread out from Sunday afternoon until early Tuesday morning. It won’t dump all this snow in a short amount of time. Crews should be able to keep up with the snow.

Sunday morning travel is looking good across New England, Sunday late afternoon-evening, not so good.

Travel will be slow and messy on Monday. Areas inland look to see snow most of the day with a messy mix along the Pike, and rain in SE Mass.