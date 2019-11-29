Winter Weather Headed Our Way

7Weather- We have a split weekend coming up. Saturday is chilly and sunny, and then snow moves in Sunday afternoon.

This storm system crosses the the Rockies tonight, and then impacts the mid-west Saturday.

Here’s an overview of what we are thinking. The precipitation starts as snow for everyone Sunday afternoon, and remains as snow through the evening. Most areas will see plowable snow (2″+) throughout this time period.

The precipitation then turns into a messy mix for areas inside I-95 and south of the Pike overnight. The immediate coast likely changes to all rain.

It remains mostly snow for towns north of Worcester and outside of I-95. This is where we think the higher accumulations will be, likely 6″+.

This is an event that is spread out from Sunday afternoon until early Tuesday morning. It won’t dump all this snow in a short amount of time. Crews should be able to keep up with the snow.

Sunday morning travel is looking good across New England, Sunday late afternoon-evening, not so good.

Travel will be slow and messy on Monday. Areas inland look to see snow most of the day with a messy mix along the Pike, and rain in SE Mass.

 

