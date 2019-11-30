Winter Weather Moves In Tomorrow

7Weather- A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for northern Worcester County and parts of Middlesex County late Sunday morning through Tuesday morning. Areas inside of I-495 and southern New Hampshire are under a Winter Storm Watch for the same time frame.

SNOW MAP:

Areas inside I-95 will see 2″-5″ of snow, before changing into a wintry mix, and then into rain for areas south of the Pike and along the coast.

Towns north of the Pike and outside I-95 will see a brief period of a wintry mix Sunday night, and then go back to all snow by late Monday morning. Scattered snow showers continue through early Tuesday morning.

The highest snow totals will be in the areas where we think the precipitation is mainly snow. 10-14″ are possible Sunday afternoon-Tuesday morning.

This system won’t be dumping all this snow in a short period of time, making it a little bit easier for crews to keep up with the roads.

FIRST FLAKES:

Connecticut will get the first flakes from 12-2 PM. Worcester County, Boston, and SE Mass will begin to see snow between 2-4 PM.

Areas north of Boston, including the Merrimack Valley will see the first flurries between 4-6 PM tomorrow.

MESSY MIX:

Above are the start times of snow. All of us will start as snow and then we see a change over to a wintry mix in SE Mass as early as 9-11 PM Sunday.

The rain/snow line pushes north throughout Sunday night. Boston and areas along the Pike likely chance to rain around midnight, and it remains as rain for the Monday morning commute.

MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE:

The highest impacts are mainly for towns outside of I-495. That’s where we will see the highest snow totals. This area will have poor travel, and closing are possible.

Areas inside of I-495 will have plowable snow, but it is possible that some areas switch to a messy mix Sunday night. The roads will be a bit slushy, and it will be a slow ride for the Monday morning commute. School delays are possible.

Areas in green, including Boston switch to all rain by the commute. Roads will be wet, so it will be a slow ride, but travel overall is fair. Delays are not likely.