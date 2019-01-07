Winter’s Back… Some Flakes to Fly

Brrrrrr… the busy breeze last night surely delivered a cold blast of air in here for this morning as air temps run in the teens and low 20s and wind chills as of 6am, were widespread in the single digits. Temps today recovery to the mid 20s to lower 30s for highs, and the breeze won’t be as strong this afternoon as sunshine starts to fade behind increasing late-day clouds.

Clouds thicken up this evening and some snow will break out overnight as a warm front tries to push in from our west.

The snow is generally light, but could be steady at times overnight and early Tuesday morning. That snow will tend to taper to scattered rain showers by mid to late morning before some dry patches mix in for the afternoon.

Snow totals won’t be all that high, a coating to a couple inches, but it will be enough to throw down some slick spots for the morning commute, especially on those untreated surfaces.

More rain showers work in Tuesday night, then flip to heavy snow across the mountains by Wednesday morning. Across Southern New England, Wednesday may see a switch to leftover hit or miss snow showers/squalls with a few inches across the Berkshires and just minor accumulations across the Worcester Hills. All and all, Ski Country does great with this pattern the next several days. Many mountains will catch 6-12″ or more from Tuesday-Wednesday.

The pattern late-week is cold, the question becomes, will we see any snow?

It’s too early to say whether it’s sun or snow at Gillette for the Pats game, but we’ll closely watch how close a coastal storm gets. You know how it goes… a pass close to New England means snow and wind, a track too far south means it’s just cold and dry. Worth watching for now, but nothing set in stone this far out.

Have a good day and stay warm this morning!

@clamberton7 https://twitter.com/clamberton7