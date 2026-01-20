Our January thaw came to a close over the weekend as back to back days featured snow. While the Saturday snow was focused northwest of Boston, Sunday to Sunday night, had a widespread spread 4-7″ of snow. That allowed for a great holiday opportunity for the kids yesterday to hit the sledding hills and local ski areas.

It also means many wake up to a solid snowpack in place this Tuesday morning, with limited chances to melt any snow this week. We certainly won’t melt much today as temps this morning are back into the teens and highs only max out in the lower to middle 20s. Factor in a breeze that gusts 20-25mph, and it’ll be a cold winter day for sure as wind chills hold in the single digits and teens.

Actual temps slip back into the single digits and lower teens tonight.

It’ll be a cold day tomorrow with temps slowly moderating through the day. Late afternoon temps near 30, then actually go up into the lower to mid 30s with some scattered snow showers in the evening.

The best shot of getting some melting done is Thursday with temps near 40 and some breaks of sun.

One front slips through Thursday evening and drops temps back into the 20s for Friday, then an arctic front comes crashing through here late Friday afternoon. It’s behind that Arctic front that temps will plunge to the lowest levels of the season for many. Overnight lows run near 0 over the weekend with highs only in the single digits and teens. Factor in a wind, morning wind chills push to -10 to -25 Saturday morning, coldest in the higher terrain.

The other big question over the weekend is whether we see some snow or not. While the pattern has cold and dry Arctic locked in, if the storm our our south tracks far enough north, then we’ll add some snow to the mix later Sunday/Sunday night. It’s a big “if” right now, so something to just keep an eye out for now.