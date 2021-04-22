Winter’s Chill Is Back

What?! What happened to our Spring weather? Well, that cold front that came through with showers and storms yesterday certainly meant business as temperatures have taking a dive. Forget about the 70s for now as we’re back into the teens and 20s for wind chills this morning. This afternoon will be cool and windy with highs in the 40s and wind chills in the 30s.

Tomorrow will be breezy too, but warmer, near 60, then breezy and near 70 on Saturday. Booking a tee time? Hope those par 5s have the wind at your back!

The second half of the weekend is the colder and wetter half with 0.50-1.00″ likely and temps in the 50s.