Brrr… How about those chilly temps over the last couple of mornings? This morning is even colder than yesterday morning, yielding to coldest start to the season for many, and for Boston, the coldest start since March 20th, at 28 degrees.

At least the winds are light and the sunshine is dominate this morning. Clouds do increase this afternoon as winds stay light and highs top off in the lower to middle 40s. While a few spotty rain/snow showers re possible across eastern New England this evening, much of the time will remain dry. Temps tonight fall back into the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Temps tomorrow still run a bit below average (52 is average in Boston), but we’ll be a bit closer under a mix of clouds and some sun. Although a spot shower or two is possible, much of the day remains dry. There will be a bit of a midday/afternoon breeze, so despite it being a few degrees warmer than today, it may not feel that much different.

While progress is slow the next few days, we trend up quite nicely to end the week. While we fall just shy of 60 Thursday, most locations will run in the lower 60s by Friday. Both Thursday and Friday look dry too. With that said, Friday night into Saturday morning will be our next chance of more widespread showers. Sunday looks dry, but cooler again.