First full day of winter, feeling like winter as temps start off in the teens and lower 20s and early morning wind chills run between 5 and 15 degrees. The good news?… It’s bright, and with a dry day upon us, great weather overall for those Christmas travel plans or last minute shopping. Yes it be cold, but winds taper off too, so a manageable chilly day overall.

We’ll have more clouds in the mix tomorrow as high temps recover into the lower 40s afternoon a chilly start.

If there’s any chance of some precipitation, it’ll be late Saturday night into Christmas Eve. It won’t amount to much, but a few patchy light snow showers/sprinkles are possible, especially overnight Saturday and early Sunday. The best chance for the flakes will be across the interior. Christmas Eve afternoon temps run in the low to mid 40s.

Christmas Day looks milder too, near 50 as we stay dry from start to finish.

Temps hold near 50 mid to late week, and that means the next storm for us looks wet and not white, starting Wednesday.



