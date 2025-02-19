No, it’s not your imagination, this winter has been cold. It’s been the coldest winter in 10 years — the infamous “Blitz” winter in New England.

Today will continue that trend, with both cold temperatures and cold wind chills. Temperatures will still be cold, only reaching the mid 20s but the wind will make it feel like the upper teens. The sad part is after the last two days with wind gusts 40-60 mph and wind chills in the teens, this is improvement. Still expect a chilly breeze out there today but it’s better than the last two days!

The wind will really back down tonight and tomorrow and that break from the wind with clear skies will give us a cold night tonight, falling to near 10°. Tomorrow brings more cloud cover with an ocean storm passing south of us. For the most part, we’ll stay impact free from this storm, however the Cape will have to do some shoveling on Friday morning.

Snow showers start Thursday afternoon and continue on and off through the evening and early overnight into Friday morning. We’ll see the heaviest and most persistent snow showers across the Cape and Islands, areas closer to the storm. For most of us, you’ll only need to spend about 30 seconds Friday morning brushing off your car windshield with a coating of snow, but those on the Cape will deal with a couple of inches. In fact, some ocean enhancement could give parts of the Outer Cape and Nantucket up to 5″ by Friday morning.