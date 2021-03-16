Winter’s Not Done Yet!

Did the title get your attention?! Yes, Mother Nature is sending another shot of winter weather our way as we close out the week. But that’s not til Friday so we have a nice St. Patrick’s Day on the way for tomorrow that we get to enjoy first!

Temperatures for St. Patrick’s Day will climb to the low 50s away from the coastline which will be a nice, above average day after the last two going down well below average.

So Wednesday is dry, then Thursday evening our next round of precipitation makes its way in. That’s not the bad news. We need the rain. In fact, March 2021 to date is the second driest March-to-date on record.

So with a mild day Thursday, or at least a mild morning, the precipitation will start as rain. But as the storm exits, it will pull in cold air and change that rain to snow after midnight and the snow will last into Friday morning.

And yes, we’ll see accumulation on Friday morning. The numbers here are what we expect to fall in total. That means what you’ll probably wake up to on your deck railing, top of your mailbox, or car windshield. Now that we’re into March the road surfaces are warming up so there may just be a slushy inch… maybe two on the roadways.

But that snow is just a road bump in the forecast. Check out this 7 day! The first day of Spring is on Saturday and certainly the first few days of Spring will not disappoint.