Hopefully you enjoyed our little taste of early spring the last couple of days, because winter is returning tomorrow and for the foreseeable future. First it’s the cold, then the snow, then more cold. Tomorrow will be quite a shock when you step outside. Not only will temperatures be cold, but the wind will be back, giving us those bitter cold wind chills.

Temperatures alone will be cold tomorrow, but factor in the wind and stepping out the door tomorrow morning will feel closer to zero with afternoon feels like temperatures stuck in the teens.

Heading into the weekend, temperatures will moderate a bit, but it’s not a heat wave nor is it another spring preview. Saturday will have highs near 40° and Sunday in the middle 30s. The winter part of the weekend is the return of snow! Sorry snow lovers, it’s no blockbuster, but there will be snow showers around through most of Saturday and it’ll lead to minor accumulations. It starts mid morning as snow showers for just about everyone but as we warm through the afternoon, it will change to rain showers inside of 495 and south. It will all taper off around dinner time Saturday.

Snowfall amounts aren’t significant, but where it says as snow for most of the day you’ll see a couple of inches. For everyone else maybe an inch before that changeover to rain.

While that storm is gone for Sunday, there’s another *POTENTIAL* snow for Sunday. This is far from a guarantee and up until today it’s been a coastal storm that’s completely out to sea. The trend of the last 24 hours has been slightly back toward New England. That said, it’s not like it changed course and is giving us a direct hit, it’s just a brush by. The best chance for snow showers on Sunday afternoon/evening will be those closer to the storm — the Cape and southeastern Massachusetts. So yes, maybe some snowflakes at Gillette Sunday! It’s a storm to watch in the next day or so, if that trend west continues, or if it’s a one off and it pushes back out to sea. Either way, as of this writing it looks to be just a few snow showers but stay tuned.

Bundle up next week too! It looks like temperatures will be even colder than Friday and probably our coldest air of the month so far — yes, colder than the first few days of January started!