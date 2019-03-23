Wintry and Windy Saturday, Spring Feel Sunday

A tale of two seasons this weekend.

It may be the first full weekend of spring, but it seems like winter still wanted to stick around here.

We started off with snow showers earlier this morning that have since tapered and moved out, along with the cloud cover. We’ll see times of sun and clouds into this afternoon with highs into the low to mid 40s, but don’t let that sunshine fool you. Wind gusts will pick up from now through the early afternoon, with gusts between 35-40 MPH, dropping wind chills into the low 30s for most of the day.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 4PM this afternoon for the Cape and Nantucket due to 40-50 MPH gusts, which could cause power outages, as well as minor tree damage.

Tonight, clear skies will give way to temperatures into the upper 20s to low 30s. It will still be breezy with gusts around 30 MPH.

Sunday is the “pick of the weekend” for any of your plans. High temperatures rebound into the low to mid 50s under mostly sunny skies. Clouds work in around sunset, but otherwise most of the day will be cloud free. Winds will not be nearly as strong as Saturday and we’ll feel much more spring-like across the region.

Monday features a few more clouds along with a spotty shower ahead of an approaching cold front from the north. This front will clear the region into Tuesday, ushering in unseasonably cold air with highs around 40 inland, upper 30s at the coastline Tuesday afternoon.

We see some improvement in temperatures Wednesday afternoon, before the warming trend takes over to end the week. Highs Thursday reach into the low 50s with Friday reaching 60!

If that 60 at the end of the 7-day doesn't get you excited for spring