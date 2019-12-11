Wintry Feel Sticks Around For Thursday

After this morning’s dose of winter weather (hello, snow after reaching into the 60s on Tuesday), we’ll continue to see that cold air stick around through this evening and into Thursday. Look out for the full “Cold” moon overnight, it reaches it’s full peakness at 12:12am on 12/12.

Expect breezy conditions tomorrow as wind’s pick up with highs around the freezing mark with wind chills into the 20s under mostly sunny skies.

Friday we return to near normal highs – with temperatures into the 40s, but the clouds will be increasing through the day ahead of our next system.

Our next system moves in for Saturday with wind and rain, the stronger gusts will be felt along the coast, with rain widespread across southern New England with highs into the 50s.

Sunday will be the better day out of the weekend days for your outdoor plans with drier, but still windy, conditions under partly cloudy skies and highs closer to seasonable.

Next week, we’re keeping an eye on Tuesday for another dose of snow. However, we’ve already seen more snow in Boston than last winter at this time.