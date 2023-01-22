Rain, sleet, and snow continue to fall across Southern New England as the winter storm moves into the area.

Overnight, some places that initially have snow will change over to rain as warmer ocean air makes its way northward. This could include some places closer to the New Hampshire border, but locations that stick with all snow will have the highest totals.

Monday morning cold air will work its way southward, bringing snow back to the North Shore, Merrimack Valley, and Metro West. Although snow-covered roads will remain an issue for locations further northwest, some slick roads are a possibility in these areas mid to late morning.

Winds will also pick up in the morning, with gusts over 30mph possible out of the northeast along the eastern shoreline. A Coast Flood Advisory is in effect for some minor flooding during the morning high tide in typical spots.

By the afternoon snow will start falling over the South Shore, Cape, and Islands, with some light accumulation likely. Most areas south of Boston will have snow off roadways, but a few locations in Norfolk County may have slushy and snow-covered roads.

The storm exits New England Monday evening with colder air to follow. Additional slick spots may develop Monday night as temperatures fall back into the 20s.

Snow totals from the storm will range from a coating to 9 inches of snow. The highest amounts are expected in Southern New Hampshire and Worcester County where the storm will stay all snow.