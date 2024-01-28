Our radar is lit up this morning as we’ve been tracking rain, snow and ice. Our storm will continue to impact us through tomorrow.

These are the main highlights…

A Winter Storm Warning runs through tomorrow evening for areas that could see the highest accumulations with this storm.

Here’s our snowfall forecast through tomorrow. Higher amounts of snow will favor areas away from the coast and with elevation, along and north/west of I-495. Closer to the coast this will be a mix of rain and snow, so amounts will be lower. Rain switches to snow on the backend of the storm tomorrow for far southeast Mass.

Here’s a look at what radar could look like through tomorrow. Temperatures will be more supportive of snow northwest of the region today, while temperatures will remain marginal closer to the coast. Overnight colder air wraps in and this will switch to snow for areas seeing rain. Expect snow showers for tomorrow’s commute. The rain flips to snow for southeast Mass tomorrow and lingers there longer across Plymouth County, Cape Cod and the Islands.

It’ll be breezy this evening. Wind gusts will pick up overnight and into tomorrow anywhere from 30-50 mph. The strongest wind will be on the coast. There’s the potential for isolated power outages in northern Middlesex and northern Worcester Counties with the combination of heavy wet snow and gusty wind.

It’ll be cold Tuesday, but we get some sunshine back! There’s a chance for some wintry precipitation again toward the end of the 7-day.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black