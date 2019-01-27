Wintry Mix Tuesday Night, Bitter Cold Mid-Week

Monday kicks off the week with sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s.

A system moves in late Tuesday and sticks around through Wednesday morning.

It looks like the precipitation will start as light snow after 9 PM on Tuesday and then switch to rain after midnight, and then possibly back to snow by sunrise on Wednesday morning.

This system will be out of here by late morning on Wednesday, and we might even see some sun in the afternoon.

Areas in northern Worcester County and parts of southern New Hampshire could see a coating to 2″ of snow if the precipitation remains all snow for more than a few hours.

The South Shore and the Cape & the Islands will only see rain.

Cold, arctic air moves in right behind this messy mix. Temperatures start in the upper 30s early on Wednesday and then quickly drop by the evening.

Thursday will have morning temperatures between -6º and 6º, and afternoon temperatures in the single digits to teens.

Wind chill values could dip down between 15 to 25 below zero on Thursday morning.