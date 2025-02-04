Tonight and Wednesday it’s all about the cold, but that is going to set the stage for a wintry mess of weather heading into Thursday.

Get ready for a major cooldown! While Tuesday early afternoon was mild near 40 degrees, a driving wind will plummet temperatures the rest of the day and overnight. Lows will drop into the teens under mostly clear skies.

Winds will be breezy overnight, but even with a slight wind by early Wednesday morning, it’ll still only feel like it’s in the single digits.

The rest of your Wednesday will be bright and not windy, but that won’t allow for a warm-up.

Highs will mostly top off in the mid to upper 20s.

Wednesday night will be dry with lows getting to the teens.

Then the wintry mess is on the way for Thursday! With cold-enough temperatures for everyone, this wintry mess will start as scattered snow between 8-10 a.m.

The snow will become more widespread and heavier as we head into the early afternoon hours. Southeastern Massachusetts and the Cape will make the switch over to a mix, sleet or freezing rain first in the afternoon.

The farther north and west you are, the longer you’ll hold onto snow or may even completely stick with snow. For many, though, the snow will finish as a mix, sleet or freezing rain. So be careful for slick conditions for the evening commute on Thursday.

Since the snow will hold on the longest farther north and west, that’s where we are expecting greater snowfall totals in the 3-5 inch range. The farther south and east you are, the better your chances for 1-3 inches. If you’re on the Cape, you’re only expecting a coating to an inch before you switch over to a mix or rain.

We dry out Thursday evening. Friday morning will reach the low 30s with afternoon highs only making it to the mid to upper 30s. And we aren’t done there….

While Saturday will kick off the weekend with bright conditions, a cold morning in the teens and a chilly afternoon in the low to mid 30s, our next chance for snow comes soon after. Saturday night, we are expecting our next system to bring snow and a wintry mix. Sunday, temperatures will go from the 20s to near 40 so once again we will see the switch from snow/mix to rain.

Monday will be quieter. Skies will be bright, the morning will be cold again in the teens with afternoon highs in the low 30s. Tuesday: lows in the teens and highs in the low 30s with yet another chance for snow showers.

Stay tuned for forecast updates!