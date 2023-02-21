Can you believe yesterday was 60°?! Well, as the saying goes in New England… if you don’t like the weather, wait a day. Unfortunately most of us *DID* like the weather yesterday and don’t want it to change, but here we are. Temperatures have dropped to the 30s and near 40° today with rain and snow moving through this morning.

As we continue through the morning hours, more of us will see the light rain flip to light snow. That’s as this little area of low pressure exits and wraps in cold air behind it. The back edge of the snow should exit for most of us between 9 and 10am… at least that’s round 1.

There’s a lot working against the batch of snow this morning as far as leading to any sort of accumulation — especially on the roads. There is dry air near the surface that the snow has to overcome. Temperatures this morning are just marginally cold enough to give us snow. And temperatures yesterday were in the 60s so accumulation on the pavement will be very tough. The same situation will happen tonight. The snow just isn’t intense enough to overtake the other factors for any sort of significant accumulation. Round 2 should be late enough today to avoid the evening commute.

When you combine both events today (this morning and this evening) we’ll end up with the accumulations below. Keep in mind, this is not on the roads. The higher elevations might get a coating on the roads for a short period, but don’t expect 2 inches on the roads there.

So that’s round 1 and 2. We’re not done with winter weather yet. Round 3 is on the way for Wednesday night and Thursday. And that is a more potent, more messy storm than these two are today.

The timing looks like an arrival of Wednesday evening/night and continue steady through most of Thursday morning. During the day on Thursday it won’t be raining/snowing all day, but we’ll have scattered rain and snow showers all day. The storm has trended a little warmer than yesterday even, which again doesn’t give us the set up for any sort of decent snow accumulation. Ski Country will be the jackpot for that.

While you’ll probably have to shovel *SOMETHING* by the time this storm leaves, it might not be much snow. For many of us you may be shoveling a good amount of sleet! It really is going to be a very messy, sloppy, ugly storm.