Three wins in a row, we’ll call it a weather winning streak as we chalk up another beautiful afternoon today. While morning lows start off in the 50s and low 60s, temps quickly rebound under a mainly sunny sky as highs head for the mid 70s to low 80s. It’ll be coolest at the coast with a bit of an ocean breeze today.

Humidity increases tomorrow as dew points rise into the 60s. It’ll be a warm day with highs in the low to mid 80s. While scattered afternoon storms are likely tomorrow afternoon across western New England, the risk in low farther east. Across central and eastern Mass, expect just an isolated pop-up shower, leaving much of the area rain free.

Our chance for showers/storm will go up tomorrow night with a few scattered showers lingering at times on Friday. There will still be a lot of dry hours in there Friday too, so not washout.

Once a cold front clears the coast Friday night, lower humidity dumps back in with a very comfortable start to the weekend Saturday. Humidity bounces back a it Sunday with a warmer afternoon, but the weekend still looks mainly dry with a solid last weekend of August.