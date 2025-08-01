After a soaking rain yesterday and last night (for some of us soaking is even an understatement), drier air has moved in and it’s setting up a wonderful weekend! While everyone had a good rain for the backyard yesterday and last night, it was a little more than that in a few towns. A narrow, heavy band set up from Cape Ann to Worcester and the 84 split, and was slow to move away. You can see the bright stripe on the radar estimated rain totals. Several towns picked up over 2″ of rain in that area, with some closer to 3″!

Those in and around the Worcester area really saw the brunt of the rain with a few towns there surpassing 3″.

All of the wet weather is now behind us and we have a fantastic weekend on tap! Drier air punched in today and it went to work, fast! It not only pushed out the rain, but scoured out the clouds as we broke into full sunshine this afternoon. That drier air means comfortable humidity, and that’s not going to change this weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will be sunny with comfortable humidity and nice temperatures. Sunday will be the warmer of the two days, but both are looking pretty spectacular.

It’s a great weekend for just about any outdoor plans you have, including the beach. If that’s your plan this weekend, here’s your beach forecast. Enjoy!