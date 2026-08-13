We had a beautiful day yesterday with some small changes back in the forecast for today. Thankfully this is short lived and the beautiful weather will be back for Friday and stick around through the weekend.

Expect a mix of clouds and sun today with the humidity inching back up. It’s not tropical air, but it is more sticky/muggy than it was yesterday and will be over the weekend. There’s a small chance of a passing shower or thunderstorm today but it’s largely a dry day with that rain chance only about 20-30%.

On the back side of these showers and storms today, the drier air will fill back in for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. All three days will be outstanding, so get outside and soak it up! It’s mid August now, so sadly these nice summer days have a bit of a shelf life on them.

Friday and Saturday look absolutely wonderful with sunshine, mild temperatures, and low humidity. There’s some very small changes on Sunday, just some clouds that will move in through the afternoon. Those clouds are ahead of rain that will return late Sunday but that’s near and after sunset so your Sunday really is another stellar day!

The future radar snapshot below shows that rain making a comeback later in the day Sunday. Most of the rain and the heaviest rain will arrive overnight Sunday into early Monday morning.