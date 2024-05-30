Today was brutal. There’s no other way to put it. Just a damp and dreary day with lots of clouds and rain. For some of us, a lot of it, as it poured this morning for several hours. Radar estimates have most places around an inch of rain with some spots along the Mass/New Hampshire border over 2″!

Rain has been the story of 2024, and really 2023 honestly. Since January 1st, Boston is running a rain surplus of over 6″ while Worcester is close to a foot of extra water! For the season (meteorological spring — March, April and May), Boston has seen an extra 4″ of rain with Worcester picking up 8″ above what’s normal. And these numbers don’t include what fell today…

It’s about time we turn it around and we go into a quiet stretch. Thankfully the 7 day will (mostly) deliver that. A few days next week could see an isolated pop up shower or storm, but those are 20-30% chances. That also means we have a beautiful Friday and wonderful weekend in store!