A line of showers moved through yesterday evening and while the rain itself didn’t last long, the impacts of that cold front will last for days! That front swept out the humidity and the comfortable air is here to stay through the weekend!

Today is a picture perfect summer day with sunshine, warm temperatures, low humidity and an occasional breeze. 10/10!

If you’re south of the Pike you may notice a SLIGHT haze at times this afternoon. Slight the key word. That’s actually a bit of wildfire smoke. But don’t worry, this isn’t a repeat of last summer with straight gray skies, smoky smell and air quality issues. You’ll notice, if anything, just a filtered sunshine at times today with no air quality issues.

The weekend forecast looks much the same! Inland spots will warm a few degrees Saturday and Sunday but we’ll likely see a slight sea breeze if you plan to head to the beaches. We’re in the time of year where the sea breeze isn’t extreme though — not like spring and early summer. So we’ll only knock a handful of degrees off for the coast line this weekend.

And that forecast is the same all across New England! Enjoy the weekend outside no matter where your plans take you!