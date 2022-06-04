Outside of a few minor bumps, we have a beautiful weekend on tap!

One of those bumps is this morning. It’s not BAD but we have some gray clouds out there early this Saturday morning. There’s no wind and temperatures are mild so despite not having sun, it really is a nice morning. That said, we’ll get that sunshine back by lunch time and it’ll be with us Sunday too.

That second road bump is a SMALL chance of a shower later this evening. Here’s a model screen shot for 8pm tonight. I like the timing it portrays and I like how isolated they are. That said, this shows a sprinkle and I do think it has the potential to be more of a passing shower than a few sprinkles. So if you have dinner plans, maybe pack that umbrella as you head out just to be safe. But really, this is like a 10% chance later tonight.

If you’re heading to the beaches it won’t be quite as warm as our inland spots. That said, June sun is some of the strongest we get all year so even though we’re cooler, as long as the sun is out it’ll be a decent beach weekend. Temperatures will be cooler on the coast than inland and the Cape will be even cooler.

Sunday looks outstanding and that includes any block parties or watch parties you may be attending to cheer on the C’s! Temperatures will be in the 60s at tip off at 8pm and the sun will still be out before it sets at 8:18pm.