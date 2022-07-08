We’ll keep this short and sweet! It’s been a gorgeous week and that gorgeous weather will last through the weekend. Both the temperatures and humidity will come down a touch from what we saw today. For inland spots, it will be almost carbon copy days, though for those of us on the coast, you’ll find temperatures to be a few degrees warmer on Sunday.

Despite the cooler temperatures on the coast, it’s still a decent beach weekend! We’ll have a lot of sun, especially Sunday. Saturday will feature high clouds, especially across the Cape. North of Boston you’ll have less clouds than areas south of Boston. Don’t let the cooler temperatures fool you either, UV index is still high.

And, no surprise here, Saturday night looks great too for anything outside. Clear skies, light wind, and comfortable temperatures.