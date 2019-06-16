Unfortunately for dads, we couldn’t go 2 for 2 this weekend. We had a lot of clouds around with rain… for some. Rainfall amounts varied quite a bit from hardly a drop across the Cape and Islands to around a half-inch across the state line.

Rain exits in time for the morning commute and we’ll be dry for the daylight hours of Monday. In fact, with sunshine, we’ll be up near 80 degrees for our inland spots, but cooler on the coast.

The work week is rather unsettled. That said, there is no day that appears to be a total washout. A spot shower is possible Tuesday with more rain on Wednesday. The rain threat Wednesday will highest across our southern spots (south of 44). So for most Wednesday will be just a few isolated showers. Thursday daylight hours are dry with rain moving in late and continuing into Friday. The plus side to the unsettledness, cloud cover, and rain chances is pollen levels stay pretty low.

I know we’re still an entire week away. But next weekend looks pretty nice. Two days of sunshine and warm temperatures. So, as mentioned in the title, we’re just working for the weekend. My recent song-themed blogs seem to have been enjoyable for most, so here’s your catchy song of the day.