Worst Of The Wind & Rain Is Behind Us

Pockets of tree damage and power outages were again an issue yesterday and last night as winds whipped up, gusting 55-65mph across the area. 600 feet up on top of Blue Hill, a gust to 81mph was recorded.

Drenching rains soaked the area, dropping a beneficial 1-3″ for most of southern New England. There were some street flooding issues where too much fell to fast, but overall, it was another big dent in the dwindling drought.

Aside from a few spotty showers and a busy breeze out of the southwest to 30mph, the bulk of the storm is behind us today. Temps do fade from near 60 this morning, to near 50 late this afternoon.

Tomorrow is more seasonable, with highs near 45. The next chance for significant rain arrives Saturday night and Sunday with the next area of low pressure approaching us.