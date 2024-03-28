PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Former Patriots star Malcolm Butler faced a judge in Rhode Island Thursday.

Butler was arrested in North Providence on March 16 and charged with driving under the influence, a traffic violation, and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

His attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Police encountered Butler allegedly stopped in the traveling lane of a street in North Providence, where police say they could detect a “strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from his breath” along with “extremely slurred and delayed speech” and “severely bloodshot watery eyes”.

Officials said Butler refused a field sobriety test and was then placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.

Butler played four seasons with the Patriots, including making the game-winning interception in the 2015 Super Bowl against the Seattle Seahawks.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)