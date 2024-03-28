PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Former Patriots star Malcolm Butler faced a judge in Rhode Island Thursday.

Butler was arrested in North Providence on March 16 and charged with driving under the influence, a traffic violation, and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

His attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Police encountered Butler allegedly stopped in the traveling lane of a street in North Providence, where police say they could detect a “strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from his breath” along with “extremely slurred and delayed speech” and “severely bloodshot watery eyes”.

Officials said Butler refused a field sobriety test and was then placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.

Butler played four seasons with the Patriots, including making the game-winning interception in the 2015 Super Bowl against the Seattle Seahawks.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox