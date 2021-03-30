INTERNSHIP APPLY/BY DEADLINES:

Fall (apply by September 15)

Spring (apply by December 15)

Summer (apply by April 15)

(Juniors, Seniors and Graduate Students for course credit only — 15 to 40 hours per week.)

The following list is for college internships ONLY. All internships must be for course credit. Positions are available for the Fall, Spring, and Summer. CONTACT PERSON LISTED TO SCHEDULE INTERVIEW.

Fall (September through December), Spring (January through end of April), Summer (June through August)

NEWS- SPECIAL PROJECTS UNIT

Assist this group, which is responsible for special event coverage, feature stories and specialized segments of news such as political, medical or consumer stories. Provide clerical assistance and research support. Occasional field production assistance. Must be available at least two weekdays, 10am-6pm. Email cover letter and resume to human_resources@whdh.com outlining your interests and availability. THANK YOU.

DIGITAL WHDH.COM INTERNS

Web interns will update stories and edit video for WHDH.com website. Interns will also learn how to use a variety of web programs. If interested in applying, send cover letter and resume to Owen Boss at oboss@whdh.com.

WLVI-TV/CW56 Digital/Social Media Intern

WLVI-TV-CW56.com is looking for an intern who loves CW56 shows and social media to join our team this semester. The CW56 intern will be involved in marketing CW56 across all social media platforms, looking out for the hottest online trends, putting together CW56 swag bags, as well as updatingCW56.com with the latest CW news, photos and video. WLVI-TV intern will also learn about TV advertising, sales and promotions. If this sounds like your dream internship send your resume to Owen Boss at oboss@whdh.com.

SALES-WLVI

WLVI/CW 56-MS Word, Excel and Internet skills required for all Sales internships. If interested, please send a cover letter and resume to smolina@whdh.com. SALES MAJOR or significant course work in Marketing, Sales or Communications. Will assist sales team in preparation of sales materials.

SALES-WHDH

Sales interns will acquire working knowledge of how a TV station sales department can create partnerships that utilize sales promotional opportunities to benefit the station, it’s advertising sponsors and it’s viewers. Sales interns will help with client mailings, sales promotional pieces, sales events and contests, etc. Attending sales meetings and sales calls when appropriate. MS Word, Excel and Internet skills required for all Sales internships. If interested, please send a cover letter and resume to Cammy at cciulla@whdh.com. SALES: major or significant course work in Marketing, Sales or Communications. Will assist sales team in preparation of sales materials. SALES/RESEARCH: assist with sales presentation materials and data analysis. Powerpoint preferred.

ART/GRAPHIC DESIGN/VISUAL MEDIA INTERNS

WHDH Creative Services department offers a unique opportunity for incoming Design interns to hone their skills in Motion Graphics Design while working for a well-known news station. Interns will be working with media professionals to assist and develop on-air material. Interns will gain valuable experience by doing hands-on projects under the supervision of the art director, will actively participate in developing on-air graphics and learning project workflow and have the opportunity for professional design critique and development. Responsibilities will vary based on the intern’s skill level and area of interest. Interns should have extensive knowledge with Photoshop, InDesign, Animation, 2D/3D Design and After Effects. Must be available to work weekdays. E-mail cover letter, portfolio and/or resume to the Attention of Matt Riva at mriva@whdh.com.

PUBLIC RELATIONS INTERNS

PR Intern duties include assistance with phones and research. In addition, interns will conduct station tours, attend different station-sponsored events within the community, and assist in Programming-related duties as needed. The perfect intern must be highly motivated and able to work independently. Must have clear, concise writing skills; excellent interpersonal communication is vital. PR, Communications and related majors accepted. Minimum of 2-3 days per week. *Writing samples required upon interview.* Email resume and cover letter explaining why you are a good candidate for our program, giving approximate availability (days and hours) to Dylan Feeney at dfeeney@whdh.com.

PROMOTIONS/ADVERTISING INTERNS

TV Production, Advertising, and related majors with good writing skills, understanding of editing/production. Our Promotions department is a subdivision of our Creative Services department that also includes chyron and graphics. As a Promotions intern you will assist our producers produce topical, ID’s and image spots, screen b-roll, log tapes, interviews, assist coordinators with putting together CW prime and syndication promo’s. You will also assist with editing and putting together sales commercials. Contact Tiffany Middleton at tmiddleton@whdh.com.

NEWS-TAPE LIBRARY

Assist tape coordinators and librarian with research, filing and production details for upcoming newscasts. Learn and develop skills which are vital to providing fast and accurate updates on ongoing news stories. Contact Leslie Shocket at lshocket@whdh.com for more information.

SPORTS

Journalism or other majors with a basic knowledge of television production and overall understanding of college and professional sports, especially BOSTON sports, to be covered during the semester (rules of the game, major teams and athletes). Duties will include checking major sports websites for breaking news, logging game tapes, answering phones, etc. Opportunities to accompany crews in the field may exist. Send cover letter and resume to Sports at klam@whdh.com with why you would be an asset to the sports team in the coming semester. Sports interns log games, research stories, assist with details for upcoming sportscasts and assist with basic clerical support.

NEWSROOM AND ASSIGNMENT DESK

Assist with gathering news and information , taking and placing phone calls from reporters, sources and the general public. Research potential stories, confirm breaking news stories, assignment desk and clerical support as needed. Intern in the heart of the news operation days, evenings and/or weekends. Email your resume and a cover letter giving approximate availability (days and hours) to Alan Miller at amiller@whdh.com along with why you are a good candidate for our program.