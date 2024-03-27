BOSTON (WHDH) - Community members are calling for change after a 4-year-old girl was fatally struck by a vehicle in Boston’s Seaport on Sunday.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash at the intersection of Congress and Sleeper streets around 5 p.m. found the little girl suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver that struck the girl remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

While the investigation unfolds, those who live in the area are calling for change. During a Fort Point community meeting, officials called the incident “unthinkable.”

Short-term solutions include re-painting faded road markers and eliminating some parking spots on Sleeper Street.

Other safety measures are being considered for the area.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

