DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Danvers firefighters responded to a fire on Locust Street early Tuesday morning.

Crews arrived to the home to find heavy fire showing from the first and second stories.

“Due to an aggressive interior attack, the main body of fire was knocked down quickly by firefighters,” Danvers Fire said in a statement.

The neighboring home suffered heat damage, but “quick work by firefighters prevented that house from further damage.”

Officials said fire damage was contained to the rear of the building, but the entire structure suffered smoke and water damage.

Three residents, along with a dog, were able to exit on their own. One of the residents was transported to a local hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

“One firefighter sustained minor injuries, was transported to a local hospital, treated, and released,” Danvers Fire said. “Investigation is ongoing to determine cause of the fire.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)