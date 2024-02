GRANBY, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters used a ladder truck to contain a barn fire in Granby on Saturday.

Crews could be seen using the aerial ladder to douse the flames on Carver Street.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

